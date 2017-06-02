Ariana Grande Visits Victims Of Manchester Bombing

Ariana Grande is visiting the victims in Manchester from the bombing that took place at her concert on May 22 and killed more than 20 people. She is set to do a benefit concert in Manchester that will be aired on ABC and Freefrom.

I got to meet my queen today❤❤love you @ArianaGrande💖💖xxxxxx pic.twitter.com/xTymQaRoN2 — jaden farrell mann (@dustyblu10) June 2, 2017

Today she stopped by the hospital to see Jaden, a victim of the bombing whose already undergone two surgeries. Jaden’s mother says that she met Prince William earlier today, and then Ariana Grande later on. She adds that she was in total shock when she saw Ariana Grande walk into the hospital room.

This Sunday the benefit concert will take place and feature big acts like Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, and Coldplay.