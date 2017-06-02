California Passed The Bill Allowing Nightclubs And Bars To Serve Alcohol Till 4am!

Last call in nightclubs and bars in California is at 2am, but that just got pushed back to 4am!

Globaldanceelectronic.com reports that earlier this year Senator Wiener introduced his a campaign for his bill called “Let Our Communities Adjust Late Night Act.” The bill proposes that each municipality within the state, be given authority to choose the hour of their last call, even as late as 4AM.

The bill has officially been passed in the Senate, “allowing, but not requiring local communities to let their bars and nightclubs serve alcohol until 4AM.”

The key words in this bill are “not requiring,” meaning, although local bars and clubs are able to have last call at 4AM, they can choose not to, allowing them to decide their own time to stop the alcohol from flowing. The passed bill will now move to State Assembly for a review and a final vote which could pass as early as September.