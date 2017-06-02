Did Joseline Hernandez Just Quit Love & Hip Hop Atlanta?

Joseline Hernandez has been destroying a lot of names on social media lately. She recently took to her instagram to announce that her producer Mona Scott Young, hasn’t paid her. She also says that Mona puts the cast members through a lot while being on the show.

On an instagram live video, Joseline tells everyone to comment #Oprah under all of her pictures so Oprah could see it and possibly interview her about Mona Scott Young. Yesterday her producer posted this video of Oprah using #Oprah as the caption.

#Oprah A post shared by Mona Scott-Young (@monascottyoung) on Jun 1, 2017 at 4:10pm PDT

