Harvard Will Offer a Course Based on “Game of Thrones”

June 2, 2017 6:08 AM By Tony Tecate
“Game of Thrones” isn’t just another TV show.  People take it SERIOUSLY.  So perhaps it’s not surprising that it’s going to be the subject of a new course at Harvard.

It’s called “The Real Game of Thrones: From Modern Myths to Medieval Models” . . . and it’ll focus on the similarities and differences between the books and the show and ACTUAL medieval history.

One of the professors of the class is a medieval historian, and he said, quote, “‘Game of Thrones’ does dramatize nicely some fundamental things going on in medieval courts . . .

“Tensions between a queen and the younger women who marry their sons are some ‘Real Housewives of 10th-century Germany’ kind of stuff . . . where you see these women going after each other.”

This is the latest in a long line of college courses inspired by the show.  Some others include a linguistics class at UC Berkeley taught by the guy who created Dothraki, one of the fictional languages on the show.  And Rice University had a class on monarchs with a “Game of Thrones” theme.

I personally have not been able to get into the show, but I get it. If they had a Sons Of Anarchy class, I would be the first to sign up. Sooo…whatever floats your boat!

