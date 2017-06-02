Harvard Will Offer a Course Based on “Game of Thrones”

“Game of Thrones” isn’t just another TV show. People take it SERIOUSLY. So perhaps it’s not surprising that it’s going to be the subject of a new course at Harvard.

It’s called “The Real Game of Thrones: From Modern Myths to Medieval Models” . . . and it’ll focus on the similarities and differences between the books and the show and ACTUAL medieval history.

One of the professors of the class is a medieval historian, and he said, quote, “‘Game of Thrones’ does dramatize nicely some fundamental things going on in medieval courts . . .

“Tensions between a queen and the younger women who marry their sons are some ‘Real Housewives of 10th-century Germany’ kind of stuff . . . where you see these women going after each other.”

This is the latest in a long line of college courses inspired by the show. Some others include a linguistics class at UC Berkeley taught by the guy who created Dothraki, one of the fictional languages on the show. And Rice University had a class on monarchs with a “Game of Thrones” theme.

I personally have not been able to get into the show, but I get it. If they had a Sons Of Anarchy class, I would be the first to sign up. Sooo…whatever floats your boat!