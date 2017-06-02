Here’s All The Details About The Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Reunion

The reunion for the current season of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta was just taped and to say the very least, a lot happened. To begin, Tammy, Waka, Rod, Jasmine, and Keanna were not at the reunion. In an email sent by Keanna she reveals that they didn’t attend the reunion because they didn’t invite all three of them. However, the record was set straight about Kirk, his lies, infidelity, and DNA Results. If you swipe left on the instagram post, you can read the entire email that Keanna sent on behalf of herself, Rod, and Jasmine. Apparently, Jasmine who was impregnated by Kirk wrote Rasheeda an open letter apologizing for not speaking to her woman to woman.

As far as the fighting goes, Lovely MiMi got into a physical altercation with Jessica Dimepiece. According to MTO, Lovely MiMi won the fight and then complained about her broken nails. Surprisingly, Stevie J didn’t participate in any fights. He even had a lawyer present to help him answer questions. His on again off again girlfriend/wife Joseline Hernandez got annoyed with producer Mona Scott Young and left the reunion early. After leaving early she was immediately fired from the show.

For other cast mates, Sierra, Shooter, and Moriah got into a huge argument about the affair Shooter and Moriah had. The biggest moment everyone waited on was to see if Kirk was the father of Jasmine’s baby. Lets just say, in duh news Kirk is the father.