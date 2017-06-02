Lil Kim’s Home Is Headed To Foreclosure

Lil Kim for the most part makes herself seem like she’s still rich. In Bow Wow fashion, she drives these lavish cars, and parties with celebrities all the time. But it seems like she did it all for social media because her mansion is headed to foreclosure.

A New Jersey judge recently approved Lil Kim’s home to be foreclosed. HSBC Bank sued her in 2010 after she stopped paying her mortgage. In 2002, when the home was first purchased she was expected to cough up nearly $10,000 a month in mortgage payments.

As of January 2017, she owes nearly $ 2 million in unpaid mortgage, late fees, and interest. As far as we know, there isn’t a clear answer as to why she stopped paying her mortgage. The rapper recently ended a tour with the entire Bad Boy Family. In addition, she’s released her own music over the years. Hopefully her long time friend Diddy can help her out of being homeless.