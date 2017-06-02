Rob Kardashian Responds To Rumors That He’s Dating Mehgan James

This week, multiple news outlets reported that Rob Kardashian was dating Basketball Wives & Bad Girls Club star Mehgan James. This came to a surprise for some of us who were still expecting Rob & Chyna to be married later on this year.

For those of you who follow Keeping Up To The Kardashians, Rob & his sisters have been at odds lately because he wants a second season of Rob & Chyna. His sisters of course never supported their relationship, so they think the show isn’t a good idea.

Rob took to Twitter to announce that he didn’t know who Megan James is!

Wait reading online about some chick I'm dating Megan something. Not true never even met her or heard of her before — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) June 2, 2017

Fans responded to this tweet saying he’s liked several of her instagram pics so he should know who she is!