Singer Brandy Fell Unconscious On Delta Flight [DETAILS]

Brandy Norwood fell into unconsciousness on a Delta flight in Los Angeles. According to Law enforcement, she was safely on a plane this Friday morning and then she lost conscious. At this point passengers, and flight attendants helped her. Apparently, the singer was traveling to JFK for work.

Delta Airlines contacted the LA City Fire Dept and paramedics transferred her to the hospital. Luckily, she was able to regain her consciousness. Starting to wonder if those pregnancy rumors are true?

This story is still developing.