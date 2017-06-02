Tiger Woods: More DUI Video Released. #faded

More footage of Tiger Woods’ DUI arrest has been released by police, this time showing the golfer taking a breathalyzer test and slurring his speech.

The story has not gone away since Woods was arrested early Monday morning in Florida. The Jupiter Police Department has continued to release video footage of the arrest, including the dash-cam video of him attempting to pass a field sobriety test. In the new video, Woods is seen following instructions to blow into the breathalyzer which detected no evidence of alcohol. He insists he was not drunk and was experiencing a reaction from a mixture of prescription drugs