Watch Kim Kardashian Slam Caitlyn Jenner For F______ Everyone Over

June 2, 2017 12:19 PM By Nina
Filed Under: Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, KUWTK

Kim doesn’t seem to like how her former step dad Caitlyn Jenner handled the transition from being a man to a woman. Recently, Caitlyn wrote a tell all book about the Kardashian family and as expected, they aren’t very happy with the way he portrays everyone in the family.

In this clip, you can see Kris Jenner getting upset about Caitlyn accusing her of stealing money from the show, and not paying Caitlyn anything. Kris reveals that when she asked Caitlyn why his last marriage didn’t work, he failed to mention that he was divorced because of his gender crisis. Kris says she would’ve changed her mind marrying Caitlyn had she told her she was going through that crisis.

Kim says, ” he started three families with three different people and F—-ed everyone over.”

More from Nina
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live