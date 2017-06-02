Watch Kim Kardashian Slam Caitlyn Jenner For F______ Everyone Over

Kim doesn’t seem to like how her former step dad Caitlyn Jenner handled the transition from being a man to a woman. Recently, Caitlyn wrote a tell all book about the Kardashian family and as expected, they aren’t very happy with the way he portrays everyone in the family.

In this clip, you can see Kris Jenner getting upset about Caitlyn accusing her of stealing money from the show, and not paying Caitlyn anything. Kris reveals that when she asked Caitlyn why his last marriage didn’t work, he failed to mention that he was divorced because of his gender crisis. Kris says she would’ve changed her mind marrying Caitlyn had she told her she was going through that crisis.

Kim says, ” he started three families with three different people and F—-ed everyone over.”