Watch The Cast Of The Real Sidechicks Of Charlotte First Interview

Earlier this week, multiple news outlets reported that a new reality TV Show called The Real Sidechicks of Charlotte was in the works. Social media both shamed and praised the show. Even stars like Rihanna asked if the show was real and what the universe did to deserve a show like this?

The cast finally sat down to do their first interview, and the questions they were asked were surprising. The answers were even more surprising. At one point, all the cast mates agreed that they aren’t side chicks because most of them get the same treatment as main chicks do.

They also all agreed that they don’t want the stress of being in a relationship if they can just get what they want from being a side chick. Watch the interview below!