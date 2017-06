Frosés – which are frozen rosés – are this summer’s hottest cool drink and are popping up in bars everywhere.

I do not even drink rosés but turn them into a slushy and I might just have to sip one poolside. It’s the Slurpee for adults. BOOM!

Wait…if you add a Tequila shot to a Frosé. Can you call it a Jose Orale Frosé??? Trademark.

🍷🍓❄️😎✌🏽️ Full instructions in our profile link. A post shared by bonappetitmag (@bonappetitmag) on Jul 26, 2016 at 9:25am PDT

Check out the full article here.