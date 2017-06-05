Drinking Tequila Makes You Lose Weight.

June 5, 2017 6:00 AM By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: Tequila, Weight Loss

You’re not going to believe this, but according to a new study, drinking TEQUILA helps you lose weight.  And not just because it makes you vomit out the contents of your stomach.

Tequila is made from an agave plant.  And researchers found that some of the natural sugars in that plant do GREAT things for you.

They lower your blood sugar . . . they help make you feel fuller . . . and they help healthy bacteria grow in your mouth and intestines.

Now . . . this doesn’t really mean that if you want to lose weight, you can eat whatever you want as long as you finish it off with five tequila shots.

The researchers just say that if you ARE out drinking and you want to order something that won’t derail your weight loss progress, tequila might just be the best option.

