Can a girl have some steak and fries?? 🙄😉 A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Jun 5, 2017 at 9:48am PDT

A spokesperson for Halle Berry told Extra that she is NOT pregnant.

A recent photo circulating over the weekend was speculating whether or not the 50-year-old actress was pregnant. (You can see the picture here.)

Halle’s response on her Instagram post says it all ‘Can a girl have some steak & fries’.

