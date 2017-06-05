Is Tiny Pregnant With T.I.’s Baby? [PHOTO]

June 5, 2017 2:20 PM By Nina
Filed Under: pregnant, T.I., T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle

Tiny and T.I. may be getting divorced, but that doesn’t mean a baby is out of the question…….

MTO News recently reported that Tameka “Tiny” Cottle is sporting a baby bump in a new photo, and people are now wondering who the father might be.

With their marriage over following the end of their reality show, The Family Hustle, it seems unlikely that her soon to be ex-husband T.I. is the father.

However, it doesn’t appear that Tiny has commented on the rumors yet so no one can be certain.

See the photo for yourself right here.

More from Nina
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live