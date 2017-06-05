Justin Bieber Gets Emotional During ‘One Love : Manchester Concert’ [Video]

Yesterday’s ‘One Love: Manchester’ concert raised millions for the victims of the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester a few weeks back.

Justin Bieber was one of the performers yesterday and during his speech he got emotional and fought back tears when talking about the victims.

Justin said “God is in the midst of darkness” and asked everyone to put their hands up to honor the lives of those that were lost in the video above.

If you would like to help the victims you can do so here : Please donate: http://www.redcross.org.uk/loveEven the smallest amount makes a difference (from Youtube)

