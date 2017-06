Kodak Black has been released from prison.

According to XXL magazine, after serving 97 days of his 1 year sentence, the rapper was released from the Broward County Jail Monday at 8:45 this morning.

He quickly took to Instagram upon getting out.

This Ain't Working #ExFactor A post shared by Project Baby (@kodakblack) on Jun 5, 2017 at 8:41am PDT

While he is still serving 1 year of house arrest, it’s got to be better than being behind bars!