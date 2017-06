Mixed martial artist Jonathan Paul Koppenhaver, also known as War Machine, was sentenced to life in prison for sexually assaulting and kidnapping his ex-girlfriend Chrissy Mack, and beating her then-boyfriend Corey Thomas in 2014.

He’s eligible for parole in 36 years when he’s 71 years old.

