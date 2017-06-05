Parents Steal $60 a Year from Their Children’s Piggy Banks.

You know as enticing as this sounds, I still don’t think I want to have kids. Now on the other hand. This is one way to teach your kids about taxes and paying the tax man.

According to a new survey, the average parents steal $60 from their children’s piggy banks every year. And more than one-third of them don’t pay the money back.

But I guess they’re mostly getting away with it . . . because only 39% of the parents who take money say their kid has noticed.

Kid’s when was the last time you looked at you loot? Like Lil Uzi Vert say’s…”Time to secure the bag”!

Check out the full article here.