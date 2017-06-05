So Is Halle Berry Pregnant Or Nah? [Pic]

June 5, 2017 12:09 PM By Bre
Filed Under: Halle Berry, pregnant

Saturday night, Halle Berry showed up to the Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in Los Angeles with what it appeared to be a plus one? Or maybe the remains of that $5 naked chicken chip box from Taco Bell was busting out! (I have been wanting to try it sooo bad.)

 

gettyimages 6920784921 So Is Halle Berry Pregnant Or Nah? [Pic]

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

gettyimages 692077044 So Is Halle Berry Pregnant Or Nah? [Pic]

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

gettyimages 692078240 So Is Halle Berry Pregnant Or Nah? [Pic]

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

So people starting whispering that the actress is prego! But Berry’s rep just cleared up the rumors saying that she is not pregnant! Despite what her rep says, it sure looks like it, especially the way she is posing with her hands on her stomach. Just saying!

 

