Tupac is hands down one of the greatest hip-hop artists of all time, but he was also a pretty good actor.

In honor of the 25th anniversary of the 1992 hit movie Juice which starred Tupac,Paramount is reissuing the movie on Blu-Ray, with some behind-the-scenes Footage. The movie is set for re-release on June 6th and here is a clip of Tupac pulling off a pretty good Tony Montana impression.