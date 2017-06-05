Why Americans Don’t Take All Their Paid Vacations.

According to a new survey, the average employee in America who receives paid vacation has only taken about half of those days in the past 12 months.

The survey also found that the reason people aren’t taking their vacation days is fear.

34% fear getting behind on their work.

30% believe no one else at their company can do the work while they’re out.

22% said they want to show complete dedication to their job.

And, 21% feel they can never be disconnected.

I always feel like when I go on vacation that I am going to be replaced no matter how good my ratings are. However, you should take you vacation and your employer should encourage it. It makes you that more productive, happy, and reduces stress.

