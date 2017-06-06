Dumb Criminal Arrested While On FB Live. [Video]

A drug dealer in Jacksonville, Florida was so proud to show off his profits that he forgot how stupid he is — and boasted about his wads of cash on Facebook Live.

His Facebook friends who were tuned in then got a real treat when police appeared on camera to arrest him. 22-year-old Breon Hollings displayed his cash and bragged, “It don’t stop, man, it don’t stop.” Unfortunately for him, it did stop as soon as police were heard outside warning him over a loudspeaker that they were about to raid his home. He disappeared out of the frame as armed police stormed in.

He was arrested off camera and is facing numerous drug charges.

