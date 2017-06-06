Jay Z Rumored To Drop An Album Tonight

They don't even know what's about to happen 😂😂😂🙏🏽 Album ModeZone⚡️ A post shared by therealswizzz (@therealswizzz) on May 4, 2017 at 10:02pm PDT

A few weeks ago Swizz Beatz took to instagram to announce that Jay Z could be coming out with a new album after he captioned this image featuring Jay Z with, “They don’t even know what’s about to happen. Album ModeZone.”

Then today in Times Square there were nothing but signs that read “4:44.” For those of you who don’t know Jay Z’s favorite number is 4. He was born on December 4th, he married Beyonce on 4/4/2008, and her birthday is on September 4th. The images of 4:44 even appeared on Jay Street in New York.

Considering that Beyonce has already released two successful albums without any promotion, it is possible to speculate that Jay Z will be doing the same thing. The last time he released an album was in 2013, so his fans have been waiting on new music for years now.