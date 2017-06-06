Jay Z Rumored To Drop An Album Tonight

June 6, 2017 1:59 PM By Nina
Filed Under: Jay-Z, Swizz Beatz, Tidal

They don't even know what's about to happen 😂😂😂🙏🏽 Album ModeZone⚡️

A post shared by therealswizzz (@therealswizzz) on

 

A few weeks ago Swizz Beatz took to instagram to announce that Jay Z could be coming out with a new album after he captioned this image featuring Jay Z with, “They don’t even know what’s about to happen. Album ModeZone.”

 

Then today in Times Square there were nothing but signs that read “4:44.” For those of you who don’t know Jay Z’s favorite number is 4. He was born on December 4th, he married Beyonce on 4/4/2008,  and her birthday is on September 4th. The images of 4:44 even appeared on Jay Street in New York.

 

Considering that Beyonce has already released two successful albums without any promotion, it is possible to speculate that Jay Z will be doing the same thing. The last time he released an album was in 2013, so his fans have been waiting on new music for years now.

 

More from Nina
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live