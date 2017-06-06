Lil Yachty Wrote An Open Letter Addressing Disappointing Sales Numbers

Message to all my fans. I just want to thank you for giving me your all. Supporting me and backing me up when I'm not around but am always in spirit. I didn't make this 21 project for the old reviews and bloggers. I made it for real Lil yachty fans who have been dying for new music from me… that's why I put so many songs.. that's why it's mostly just me. Because it's from me to you. I understand first week numbers didn't do what most people expected but that's only because they don't understand me. They don't understand us. I don't expect anybody to. I make it for those who listen. I feel like my brand is so big and blew up so big, it blew up bigger than my actual music. Which isn't the worst situation it could be worse all I have to is make it to where my brand hype and music hype equal out.. I am back in the studio. Working on my next ep. I know what you guys (my fans) liked about the project and didn't like.. I'm putting that into consideration. It is now time to focus on my tour. Teenage Tour. Which is going to be fucking lit. A fucking experience to the young youth ready to lose there minds!!!!!!!! With this being my last few months of being a teenager I am just living with no regrets having fun and enjoying life. And that's what I did with this album. I'm glad I made it and I personally love it. Think it's awesome. I need to see everybody at the local date on the teenage tour singing there heart out. I need to meet y'all at the meeting greets and I need to know y'all' favorite song and why. Videos coming soon. To my fans. I appreciate you for riding this journey with me. I love you guys always and forever. Fuck the outsiders.. do you. See you on tour. ⛵️

A post shared by KING BOAT #fortheyouth (@lilyachty) on Jun 5, 2017 at 10:14am PDT