Nas Gets Slapped With $300,000 Tax Lien

It seems like Nas has been running away from Uncle Sam, but now he can’t run anymore. According to several news outlets, Nas owes nearly $300,000 in back taxes. The State of California’s Tax Franchise Board notes that the amount will continue to garner with interest until the debt is paid. The exact amount he owes is $294,057.

Nas is no stranger to tax liens as he owes the state of Georgia $426,000 for income earned in 2007. This amount includes more than $50,000 in interest fees. The IRS also accused him of hiding more than $3.5 million that come from not paying taxes in 2008, 2009, and 2010.

