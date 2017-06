Pictures of Rihanna on the set of her latest music video are buzzing around the Web due to her weight gain.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PICS OF RIHANNA ON HER VIDEO SET

People on Social Media have said that she looks like she has a ‘beer gut’ and that she looks ‘sloppy’.

Of course Bad Girl RiRi was going to clap back at the fat-shamers and she did it with this Instagram post below.