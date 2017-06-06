Seven Ways to Be “Cool” on Social Media, According to Teenagers.

Someone had a bunch of teenagers explain how to be “cool” on social media. Here are seven rules to follow . . . and none them are about Facebook, because teens just don’t care. Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat are where it’s at.

1. Pay attention to your “following” to “followers” ratio. You should have at least twice as many followers. So if you’re following a ton of people, delete them.

2. Only use hashtags ironically. Don’t use them for any other reason. And stop saying “Throwback Thursday.” Apparently it’s lame now.

3. Make your videos short, and don’t post too many. Like if you’re at a concert, don’t post 30 photos and videos to the same Snapchat Story. It’s annoying and lame.

4. Don’t post boring photos where you’re just sitting around or lying in bed. Only post photos on Instagram and Snapchat when you’re out doing something fun.

5. Don’t end your posts with a ton of emojis. The max before you seem lame is three emojis per post.

6. Stop posting photos of food. You can do it every now and then, but not too often.

7. Don’t post a ton of selifes. It makes you look like you have no friends.

Check out the full article bu clicking here.