The Hottest Accessory This Summer: Scented Temporary Tattoos.

Sure, temporary tats are already a thing, but scented? Who knew?

According to Pinterest, searches have gone up more than 450% from last year – so basically that means no one was searching them last summer and now everyone is! If you’re looking to get in on the trend, Tattly is the place to get your scented ink on. The tattoos last between 2 and 4 days, depending on how gentle you are with them, and they are completely vegan.

Take our sage advice and parsley out thyme to smell the rosemary. Find all of the Bouquet Garni herbs via the link in our bio! A post shared by Tattly Temporary Tattoos (@tattly) on Apr 4, 2017 at 1:17pm PDT

Trying to manifest some spring juju with these flowers arranged by @calvinstalvig and the scented @vincentjeannerot water color flower @tattly. #goawaysnow #tattly A post shared by Tina Roth Eisenberg (@swissmiss) on Mar 10, 2017 at 9:19am PST

Just make sure not to place them in an area that can develop body odor, you don’t want someone to say that your tat stanks!

