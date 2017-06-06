The Hottest Accessory This Summer: Scented Temporary Tattoos.

June 6, 2017 6:10 AM By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: scented tattoos

Sure, temporary tats are already a thing, but scented? Who knew?

According to Pinterest, searches have gone up more than 450% from last year – so basically that means no one was searching them last summer and now everyone is! If you’re looking to get in on the trend, Tattly is the place to get your scented ink on. The tattoos last between 2 and 4 days, depending on how gentle you are with them, and they are completely vegan.

Just make sure not to place them in an area that can develop body odor, you don’t want someone to say that your tat stanks!

Check out more of the article by clicking here.

