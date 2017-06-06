Win Future Tickets On The Streets With KSFM!

Future is coming to the Toyota Amphitheatre on June 14th! He’s bringing Migos and Tory Lanez for the Nobody Safe Tour, and KSFM has your tickets!

Meet the KSFM Street Team, sponsored by Loyal Roots, at the following locations to win tickets!

We’re handing out tickets while supplies last!

WEDNESDAY JUNE 7th

WINGSTOP

7947 Greenback Lane / Citrus Heights

12PM-1PM

THURSDAY JUNE 8th

All In One Pest Control

730 Vernon St

Roseville, CA 95678

12-1PM

FRIDAY JUNE 9TH

JUST BETTER CARS

901 Riverside Ave

Roseville, CA 95678

4-5PM

SATURDAY JUNE 10th

WINGSTOP

7909 Walerga Rd / Antelope

12PM-1PM

SATURDAY JUNE 10TH

SUNWORKS SOLAR DESIGN CENTER

6694 Lonetree Blvd #500

Rocklin, CA 95765

4-5PM

MONDAY JUNE 12th

WINGSTOP

10341 Fairway Rd / Roseville

12PM-1PM

TUESDAY JUNE 13TH

SIERRA PACIFIC HOME & COMFROT

2550 MERCANTILE DR

RANCHO CORDOVER, CA 95742

12-1PM

TUESDAY JUNE 13

WINGSTOP

5400 CROSSING DR / ROCKLIN

5-6PM

WEDNESDAY JUNE 14TH

JIMBOY TACOS

7349 Madison Ave

Citrus Heights, CA 95621

12-1PM