A-Rod’s Secret Mistress Reveals He’s Cheating On J Lo

Oh no! Jennifer Lopez’s very publicized romance with baseball player Alex Rodriguez may soon be coming to an end…

According to Radar Online, the alleged mistress of A-Rod has come out with the NSFW details of their secret fling.

Lauren Hunter, a fitness model, explained that she’s being secretly hooking up with the baseball star for five years, even after Rodriguez began dating Lopez.

She also explained that Rodriguez had a big kinky side and liked to have her dress up as a school girl.

Hunter also had some cutting words for the J Lo:

“Jennifer is going to be shocked. She would be an idiot to believe he’d be faithful!”

So far, it doesn’t appear either Lopez or Rodriguez has commented on the Hunter’s allegations…

To read more about the secret affair, you can go here.