Donald Glover confirmed that the next Childish Gambino album will be his last under the name, adding that he feels the moniker is no longer “necessary.”

You get that keyword “necessary”. What does that mean exactly?

Maybe he will just start releasing it under his name “Donald Glover”. I cannot wait to see him in the Star Wars: Hans Solo movie.