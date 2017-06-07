Jhene Aiko Goes To Chris Browns Party Topless [PICS]

Jhene Aiko clearly has been loving her body a lot. She’s been on tour with her boo Big Sean, and she even performs songs with him sometimes. Yesterday, she attended the premiere of Chris Brown’s bio-documentary ‘Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life’.

This documentary is supposed to give fans a look into the personal life of Chris Brown. From previews, it seems like Chris Brown is trying to get his fans to see that he isn’t a violent drug addict like he’s been portrayed to be.

She didn’t attend the premiere with her boo, Big Sean so maybe that explains her exposing her nipples.

Click HERE for the pics.