Klay Thompson Will Buy His Team A Toaster If The Teams Sweeps The Cavs!

Back on March 13th, Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson signed a fan’s toaster. And ever since then, the Warriors have only lost one game.

Some fans believe the power of the toaster is what’s helping Golden State win. The Warriors are now 13-0 in the postseason – and rolling.

During a recent interview, Thompson vowed to buy the team a toaster if they manage to sweep the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Over the next week or so, we’ll see if the luck of the toaster is enough to help the Warriors make history.