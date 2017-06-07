Klay Thompson Will Buy His Team A Toaster If The Teams Sweeps The Cavs!

June 7, 2017 12:34 PM By Bre
Filed Under: Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, Klay Thompson, NBA Finals, Toaster

Back on March 13th, Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson signed a fan’s toaster. And ever since then, the Warriors have only lost one game.

Some fans believe the power of the toaster is what’s helping Golden State win. The Warriors are now 13-0 in the postseason – and rolling.

During a recent interview, Thompson vowed to buy the team a toaster if they manage to sweep the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Over the next week or so, we’ll see if the luck of the toaster is enough to help the Warriors make history.

More from Bre
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live