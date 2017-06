Machine Gun Kelly has released a music video for his new single “Trap Paris.”

The track features Migos’ Quavo and Ty Dolla $ign, and the new clip features the trio being pampered by Parisian ladies. Kelly, in particular, is treated to a brunch with an amazing stack of pancakes. That is not a euphemism. We are literally hungry.

Check out Machine Gun Kelly’s latest below.