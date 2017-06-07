Rich Guys Are Finally Getting Smart.

June 7, 2017 6:00 AM By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: Gold Digger, Kanye, Rich, Sperm, vasectomy

According to a report in the New York Post, more and more rich guys are getting vasectomies so women looking to settle down can’t trap them by getting pregnant.

These guys – who want to have a fun time over the summer, hopping from bed to bed – believe they have been lied to by women who claim they’re on the pill, when they’re actually not on the pill.

Women who attempt – and sometimes succeed in – such a stunt know that they’re in line for 18 to 21 years of child support if they pull it off. And since the guys are rich, those would be some big checks, sometimes in the six figures.

Check out the full article here.

