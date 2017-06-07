Tamar Braxton Posts An Emotional Letter To Ti & Tiny On Instagram

Everyone knows that Ti & Tiny are becoming a thing of the past. In December 2016, Tiny filed for a divorce from TI. As the final season of their reality TV Show ‘Ti & Tiny: A Family Hustle’ came to an end, audiences got to see the real issues in their marriage. Tiny has revealed that TI cheated on her with one of her employees.

During the series finale, the couple agreed that they wanted to go through with the divorce. Tamar Braxton, a close family friend and god mother to Tiny’s kids took to Instagram to tell TI & Tiny that they need to work their marriage issues out. She also says that she wants to end the feud she has with Tiny so all of their kids can hang out again.

We’re hoping they reconcile their friendship!