The Sequel To ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Is Having An Open Casting Call

Are you a huge Harry Potter fan that wants to actually become a part of the wizarding world? Well, now you can!

According to Cosmopolitan, there is an open casting call for the sequel to Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

And this isn’t just for bit parts! The producers are looking to fill the roles of the legendary Albus Dumbledore and his rival Gellert Grindelwald, young Newt Scamander (who was played by academy award-winner Eddie Redmayne in the first film), young “Leta Lestrange,” and a new character named Sebastian.

However, there is some bad news…

First off, the casting call will be in the U.K., so you’ll probably need to fly out if you want to attend. Secondly, this call is looking for actors aged between 12 and 18, so adults may not have a chance at scoring a part.

It’s still a cool opportunity though! You can read the entire casting call right here.