Woman Loses 107 lbs To Revenge Her Husband & Mistress Who Called Her Fat [Pics]

After giving birth to her daughter in 2013, Betsy Ayala found text messages on her husband’s phone with his mistress.
The context of those text messages were referring to Betsy as being ‘fat’.
Betsy decided to get revenge and lose weight and she dropped 107 lbs.
Check out her before & after pictures below.
Transformation Tuesday 🙌🏼 So guess who's at a new low 🙋🏻 This girl right here 🙅🏻 A month ago I was kind of in a funk and had gained over 10 lbs … I think for me it's harder to come back and get back to it after gaining some of the weight you lost then when you first start. You feel discouraged and it sucks BUT quitting is not an option. I refocused the last month with our summer challenge and there you have it I'm at a weight I haven't been at since my freshmen year of college … "I may be a lot of things but I am NO QUITTER" 👑🐝❤️
Now Betsy has over 77 K followers on Instagram and is doing interviews on the Steve Harvey Show about her story.
Read more about Betsy’s story here.
#TransformationTuesday 🙌🏼 The biggest thing we always focus on when we want a transformation is weight and size … I see so many transformations from my clients and friends and colleagues and the thing people don't see or realize are all the other things that change during the process … you see their eyes and their demeanor, the way the fix themselves up, the way they dress, the way they speak and how they walk into a room and everything is different. I think so often people tell me how drastic mine was but I thinks it's not only because of the weight or the size but because of my soul. You can see in someone's smile or their gaze when they are truly happy and just in sync 100% with who they are because they are in love with themselves again. That feeling, that happiness and that peace to just exist completely on your own terms is indescribable and priceless. 👑🐝❤️💋