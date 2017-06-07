Woman Loses 107 lbs To Revenge Her Husband & Mistress Who Called Her Fat [Pics]

After giving birth to her daughter in 2013, Betsy Ayala found text messages on her husband’s phone with his mistress.

The context of those text messages were referring to Betsy as being ‘fat’.

Betsy decided to get revenge and lose weight and she dropped 107 lbs.

Check out her before & after pictures below.

Now Betsy has over 77 K followers on Instagram and is doing interviews on the Steve Harvey Show about her story.

Read more about Betsy’s story here.