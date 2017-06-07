Your Coworkers Are All Getting-It-On With Each Other . . . or Themselves.

I’m guessing you’re not planning on having sex AT work today. Unless you’re a porn star. I have a personal rule that I never dip the pen in the companies ink.

But according to a new survey, it’s not THAT uncommon to get-it-on at the office . . . either with someone else or yourself. Check this out . . .

1. 13% of men and 5% of women say they’ve pleasured themselves at work. And three-quarters of them have done it more than once.

2. 11% of people have gotten-it-on with another employee AT work, and 4% have done it with someone who isn’t a coworker. And one-third of them have done it DURING office hours . . . although most do it after hours.

3. 14% of people who’ve engaged in some kind of sexual activity at work have been caught.

4. And 79% say getting caught doing something sexual at work is grounds for being fired.

How are you going to look at your co-workers in the eye’s this morning??? It is going to be awkward in the break room today.

