Get A Free Taco From Taco Bell Because Of LeBron James

Have you been watching the 2017 NBA Finals? Foodbeast reports that Taco Bell has been running a promotion called, “Steal A Game, Steal A Taco” where they’d offer everyone in the U.S. a free Doritos Locos Taco if one of the home teams lost.

The Cleveland Cavaliers lost last night’s home game (June 7th) to the Golden State Warriors, so on June 13, you can walk up to the cashier at your local Taco Bell between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., and walk out with a free taco, while supplies last.

If you don’t believe us… Here are the details:

Who: Taco Bell

What: One Free Doritos Locos Taco

When: Tuesday, June 13, between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. local time