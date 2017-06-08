Get A Free Taco From Taco Bell Because Of LeBron James

June 8, 2017 2:21 PM By Nina
Filed Under: free, LeBron James, Taco Bell

Have you been watching the 2017 NBA Finals? Foodbeast reports that Taco Bell has been running a promotion called, “Steal A Game, Steal  A Taco” where they’d offer everyone in the U.S. a free Doritos Locos Taco if one of the home teams lost.

The Cleveland Cavaliers lost last night’s home game (June 7th)  to the Golden State Warriors, so on June 13, you can walk up to the cashier at your local Taco Bell between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., and walk out with a free taco, while supplies last.

If you don’t believe us… Here are the details:

Who: Taco Bell

What: One Free Doritos Locos Taco

When: Tuesday, June 13, between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. local time

Where: All participating Taco Bells across the country

How many Doritos Locos Tacos would you be able to eat?

A post shared by Taco Bell (@tacobell) on

 

More from Nina
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live