Justin Bieber was a second-place heart-throb at his concert in the Netherlands last weekend. See his security guard who the internet is in love with now…

Cosmopolitan.com says that this guy, was working security at Bieber’s show and the ladies were swooning over him:

♚♛♜♝♞ A post shared by boy (@boyroeles) on May 29, 2017 at 3:25am PDT

His name is Boy Roeles and he’s 18-years-old. After girls at the show started posting pictures of him, the internet fell in love with him, too.

Here are more pics of Boy:

twitter do your thing pic.twitter.com/MKTCQj0xqf — joyce (@stratfordneymar) June 4, 2017

THIS IS THE HOT SECURITY GUARD IN MY VIDEO AND I DIDNT EVEN NOTICE pic.twitter.com/LUNbqA7yWp — Teddy (@PurposeEurope) June 4, 2017

Do YOU think Boy is hotter than Justin?