Jay-Z/Tidal’s 4:44: Movie, Not Music.

June 8, 2017 6:44 AM By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: 4:44, Jay-Z, Tidal

All week long, music fans have been speculating what Tidal’s 4:44 marketing campaign is promoting. Many people thought it signaled a new album from Jay Z, but that’s likely not the case.

During Game Three of the NBA Finals last (Wednesday) night, a trailer aired that finally shed some light on the mysterious campaign. It pointed to a film rather than an album.

The black and white clip features Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali as a boxer and Danny Glover as his coach. According to the brief credits at the end, 12 Years a Slave actress Lupita Nyong’o (also an Oscar-winner) co-stars. 4:44 is likely a TIDAL exclusive film in partnership with Sprint. There is no official entry on IMBD and it has no release date as of yet.

More from Tony Tecate
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live