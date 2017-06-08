Jay-Z/Tidal’s 4:44: Movie, Not Music.

All week long, music fans have been speculating what Tidal’s 4:44 marketing campaign is promoting. Many people thought it signaled a new album from Jay Z, but that’s likely not the case.

During Game Three of the NBA Finals last (Wednesday) night, a trailer aired that finally shed some light on the mysterious campaign. It pointed to a film rather than an album.

The black and white clip features Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali as a boxer and Danny Glover as his coach. According to the brief credits at the end, 12 Years a Slave actress Lupita Nyong’o (also an Oscar-winner) co-stars. 4:44 is likely a TIDAL exclusive film in partnership with Sprint. There is no official entry on IMBD and it has no release date as of yet.