Playing Video Games Makes You More Likely to Succeed at Work.

According to a new study, people who play at least two hours of video games a week are more likely to succeed at work. The researchers say it’s because games help you develop skills like critical thinking and problem solving. That’s good since I am a SAVAGE in Grand Theft Auto.

Next time you get home from work, take off your pants, slump down on the couch, and play video games until it’s time to go to sleep, you’re not being LAZY . . . you’re doing CAREER DEVELOPMENT.

A new study out of Scotland found that people who play video games are more likely to succeed at work than people who don’t.

The researchers found that video games are great for developing critical thinking, problem solving, resourcefulness, and adapting to tricky situations.

And you don’t have to be a hardcore gamer to get those results . . . they found that it only takes about two hours a week of video games to train your mind.

Check out the full article here.