Three High School Girls Invented A Straw That Can Detect Date Rape Drug. [Poll]

Three Miami high school girls have invented a straw that can detect if a drug has been slipped into your drink.

Their Smart Straw turns blue if it detects GBH or ketamine, two of the most commonly used date rape drugs, in your alcoholic or non-alcoholic drink.

As part of their project, the teens conducted a study at Northwestern University and found that 50% of respondents said they knew someone who had been drugged at a party and 85% said they would use the straw.

Check out the full article here.