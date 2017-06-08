XXXtentacion Responds ‘How Does It Feel Knowing Your Friend Might Die’ [Pic]

June 8, 2017 5:32 PM By Short-E
Filed Under: rob stone, xxxtentacion

The shot heard around the world…or in this case…the punch seen around the world on social media!

If you still haven’t seen new rapper XXXtentacion getting knocked out on stage last night in San Diego click here. 

Shortly after that happened he went on IG live and responded to being attacked.

CLICK HERE TO SEE XXXTENTACION’S RESPONSE ON IG LIVE [Warning Language] 

CLICK HERE TO SEE XXXTENTACION’S INTERVIEW WITH TMZ ABOUT THE FIGHT

XXXtentacion posted this on his Twitter following the altercation:

XXXtentacion also posted this on his IG after the fight.

#xxxtentacion posted this last night after he was attacked on stage

A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akadmiks) on

No word from Rob Stone’s camp yet.

Read more on this story here. 

