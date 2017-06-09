Big Rappers That Have Gone Broke

When you become a huge rapper, you’re guaranteed to be rolling in cash. However, these rappers weren’t able to stay rich forever…

Here’s a list of some of the biggest rappers that have blown all their money, courtesy of My First Class Life:

Lil Wayne: While he was once one of the biggest names in rap music, Lil Wayne has seen a bit of a career slowdown in recent years. Unfortunately for him, that’s not great for his finances, and the rapper currently owes over $1 million to a private flight company called Flight Club. Busta Rhymes: Charting lots of hits during the 90s and early 00s, Busta Rhymes should be living the good life right now. However, it came out in 2014 that he owes the IRS $800,000 in unpaid taxes. If he doesn’t pay up soon, he could even face jail time. Sean Kingston: While he had a string of hits in the late 00s, Kingston made some ill-advised purchases on diamonds, jet skis, and luxury cars. He reportedly still owes $200,000 on jewels after his checks bounced 7 times! Even worse, MTO News revealed that he currently has less than $500 in his bank account and is now living with his mom. Ouch…. Ja Rule: For a short time in the early 00s, Ja Rule was the biggest name in the music industry. However, it turns out he wasn’t paying taxes, and he actually had to serve time in prison because of it. To this day, he still owes the IRS $1.1 million. Nas: Though he’s considered once of the greatest MCs of all time, even Nas hasn’t been able to escape financial woes. At one point, he owed the IRS $6 million in back taxes, and he became so broke that he couldn’t even afford to pay court-ordered alimony to his ex-wife, Kelis.

BONUS: Not every rapper that’s lost it all has stayed broke. You may not know this, but Nelly lost almost all his earnings in 2011 due to a bad gambling habit. However, he’s managed to turn things around for himself in the years since, and actually has a net worth of about $60 million now!

