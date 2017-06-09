Guy Posts Craiglist Ad Looking For “Generic Father Figure” For Fathers Day BBQ.

June 9, 2017 6:15 AM By Tony Tecate
Some guys in their 20s in Washington state posted a Craigslist ad looking for an older man to fill in as a father figure to grill burgers and hot dogs for a party on Father’s Day weekend.

Check out the Craigslist ad by clicking here.

Here is some of the things you must do to qualify:

Duties include:

  • Grilling hamburgers and hot dogs (whilst drinking beer, of course)
  • Bringing your own grill (subject to change, but meat will be provided by party planners)
  • Referring to attendees as Big Guy, Chief, Sport, Champ, etc.    <—HA Ha Ha!!!
  • Talk about dad things like lawnmowers, building your own deck, Jimmy Buffet, etc.

The perfect candidate will meet the following qualifications:

  • A minimum of 18 years experience as a father
  • A minimum of 10 years grilling experience
  • An appreciation of cold beer on a hot summer day

*Bonus points if your name is Bill, Randy or Dave.

To seal the deal, payment will be food and beer. This doesn’t sound like a bad time at all.

Check out the full article by clicking here.

