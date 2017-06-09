Guy Posts Craiglist Ad Looking For “Generic Father Figure” For Fathers Day BBQ.

Some guys in their 20s in Washington state posted a Craigslist ad looking for an older man to fill in as a father figure to grill burgers and hot dogs for a party on Father’s Day weekend.

Check out the Craigslist ad by clicking here.

Here is some of the things you must do to qualify:

Duties include:

Grilling hamburgers and hot dogs (whilst drinking beer, of course)

Bringing your own grill (subject to change, but meat will be provided by party planners)

Referring to attendees as Big Guy, Chief, Sport, Champ, etc. <—HA Ha Ha!!!

Talk about dad things like lawnmowers, building your own deck, Jimmy Buffet, etc.

The perfect candidate will meet the following qualifications:

A minimum of 18 years experience as a father

A minimum of 10 years grilling experience

An appreciation of cold beer on a hot summer day

*Bonus points if your name is Bill, Randy or Dave.

To seal the deal, payment will be food and beer. This doesn’t sound like a bad time at all.

Check out the full article by clicking here.