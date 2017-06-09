Guy Posts Craiglist Ad Looking For “Generic Father Figure” For Fathers Day BBQ.

Some guys in their 20s in Washington state posted a Craigslist ad looking for an older man to fill in as a father figure to grill burgers and hot dogs for a party on Father’s Day weekend.
Here is some of the things you must do to qualify:
Duties include:
- Grilling hamburgers and hot dogs (whilst drinking beer, of course)
- Bringing your own grill (subject to change, but meat will be provided by party planners)
- Referring to attendees as Big Guy, Chief, Sport, Champ, etc. <—HA Ha Ha!!!
- Talk about dad things like lawnmowers, building your own deck, Jimmy Buffet, etc.
The perfect candidate will meet the following qualifications:
- A minimum of 18 years experience as a father
- A minimum of 10 years grilling experience
- An appreciation of cold beer on a hot summer day
*Bonus points if your name is Bill, Randy or Dave.
To seal the deal, payment will be food and beer. This doesn’t sound like a bad time at all.
