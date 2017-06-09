Heidi Klum is More Comfortable Naked. [NSFW]

June 9, 2017 6:20 AM By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: Heidi Klum, Naked

HEIDI KLUM has a new coffee table book out called “Heidi Klum by Rankin” . . . and it’s full of 10 years’ worth of NUDES.

As you’ve probably noticed, nudity comes very easy for Heidi.  She says, quote, “I feel more comfortable when I’m naked than when I have clothes on.  My parents have always been very free as well, maybe I’m just a hippie at heart.”

She adds, quote, “It’s not like if you come to my house, I’ll be walking around naked.  But if it’s a beautiful, sunny day and I’m in my backyard and there’s no one there?  Hell yeah I’m going to take my clothes off.”

 

More from Tony Tecate
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live