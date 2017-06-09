Heidi Klum is More Comfortable Naked. [NSFW]

HEIDI KLUM has a new coffee table book out called “Heidi Klum by Rankin” . . . and it’s full of 10 years’ worth of NUDES.
As you’ve probably noticed, nudity comes very easy for Heidi. She says, quote, “I feel more comfortable when I’m naked than when I have clothes on. My parents have always been very free as well, maybe I’m just a hippie at heart.”
She adds, quote, “It’s not like if you come to my house, I’ll be walking around naked. But if it’s a beautiful, sunny day and I’m in my backyard and there’s no one there? Hell yeah I’m going to take my clothes off.”