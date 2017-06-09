Ice Cube Tackles Police Brutality in ‘Good Cop Bad Cop’ Video

By Abby Hassler

Ice Cube just dropped a compelling new music video for his latest track “Good Cop Bad Cop” off the 25th anniversary edition of his highly controversial 1991 second studio album, Death Certificate.

Death Certificate: 25 Anniversary Edition arrived today (June 9) and features three new songs, “Good Cop Bad Cop,” “Only One Me” and “Dominate The Weak.” The music video features Cube and others being subject to various forms of police brutality. It also features a cool intro that pays homage to the iconic opening sequence of Apocolypse Now.

“Sadly, our community is dealing with many of the same issues,” he explained about the record. “I only hope that young millennials feeling powerless in the ‘hood can channel their own anger and frustration by listening to this record.”

Watch the explicit “Good Cop Bad Cop” here.